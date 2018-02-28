Colder and more seasonable Wednesday

Tuesday brought more mild conditions to Siouxland with temps once again surging up into the 40s and 50s but today will feel much different. We're finally feeling the effects of the cold front that moved through yesterday with much more seasonable highs on the docket. Many of us can expect an afternoon with readings in the 30s with some 40s to the SW of Sioux City. Areas of drizzle and some patchy fog will also be possible due to the very thick, low level cloud cover moving in, and that melting snow that has continued. By Thursday, high pressure is building in from the west allowing more warmth to move in as well as an abundance of sunshine. A warm front then becomes our focus by Friday which will bring the pleasant feel back as well as a few clouds.

Highs will be climbing back into the 40s and 50s with that above average trend continuing into the weekend. Saturday is looking like the warmest day of the next 7 with highs in the 50s in Sioux City with some of us maybe climbing toward 60°!! Our next weather-maker moves in by Sunday as a low pressure center and cold front approach. A chance of rain develops by latter half of the day which looks to mix with a bit of snow overnight. That mixed bag of precipitation looks to linger through Monday with moisture changing over to snow by late Monday. There's the potential to see some snow into our Tuesday as well so make sure you're staying with us for the latest forecast. Temperatures cool down drastically behind this boundary with highs by Tuesday and Wednesday in the 20s and 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer