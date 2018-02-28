Architects to bring 'transitional' style to The Riverview Surgical Center

Design and development is moving right along for The Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Ground was broken last November.

Tri-State Specialists along with the Delta Hotels by Marriott have teamed up to make this new surgical center a reality.

Located along the Missouri River, the facility will be roughly 52,000 square feet filled with four hospital grade operating rooms, a pain room, cafe and comfort suites just to name a few elements.

Along with employing 150 people, the new center will also bring in specialists, eliminating travel to places like Omaha or Sioux Falls.

"Not too modern and contemporary, not really traditional but marrying the two concepts together," said Alicia Fisher, senior interior designer, Curtis Group Associates.

Curtis Group Architects hope patients feel the "transitional" style when they walk into The Riverview Surgical Center.

The interior of the center will have a lot of elements of nature in the design; that Fisher says will be felt as soon as patients walk through the doors.

"Double height monument stairs [are] going to have a fantastic kind of wavy tile that's going to go up two stories and some great light fixtures that sit over the stair well," said Fisher, "Again bringing in that nature aspect."

The center will also have a cafe that will resemble a coffee shop.

Senior Associate, Mike Reese says a lot of the elements in the facility have the same complexity of a hospital.

"We've got a lot of the same components," said Mike Reese, senior associate, CGA, "A lot of the same modalities and things [like] functionality that you'd have in a hospital, we've got it."

Reese says CGA designs medical facilities across the country and adds that there are two elements that set this place apart.

First, the location of the facility.

"We've got a beautiful site, along the Missouri River adjacent to the Delta Hotels," said Reese, "We don't often get sights like that, and that's a premier site."

And second, the comfort suites.

"It's something we've never done before in other facilities," said Reese, "Typically, we'll just have a small pre and post recovery area or a room or a bay for individuals. And they're there for as long as they need to be, but often times if they have to be there for an extended period of time it's not very comfortable."

And you can count on elements of nature to be in the design to give patients a homey feel.

"Bringing in again some calm wood tones, a little bit of patterning and some other elements to really create that hotel, homey feel," said Fisher.

Comfortable, homey and transitional, that's what CGA says patients can expect in the Spring of 2019.

