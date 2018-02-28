Washington honors Billy Graham

President Trump and members of Congress gather to pay respects to the late Reverend Billy Graham as the evangelist's body arrives to lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

President Trump and members of Congress gathered in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday for the arrival of Billy Graham's body in Washington D.C.

Graham's body will lie in honor in the rotunda through Thursday, a rare honor for the renowned evangelist who died a week ago.

Reverend Billy Graham becomes only the fourth civilian ever afforded the privilege of lying in honor in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony to receive the body included not only the Graham family but President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as most members of Congress.

"Everywhere he went Reverend Graham delivered the same beautiful message, God Loves You," said President Trump.

Graham rests on the same platform that held President Abraham Lincoln's body in 1865, with thousands in Washington expected to honor the Reverend through Thursday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2F8RWd3