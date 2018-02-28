ACT to eliminate approximately 100 positions

As part of an organizational realignment in the company, ACT announced today its decision to eliminate approximately 100 current positions out of its more than 1,200 employee workforce.

ACT is implementing an organizational realignment to position the nonprofit for future growth as it transitions from a company that has primarily focused on assessment to one that is also a leader in learning, according to their news release.

“These moves are being made to ensure we have the right capabilities as we reprioritize our work,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda. “ACT will continue to innovate and invest in key competencies. We are focusing on the outcomes most essential to fully realizing our transformation to a learning company, which means ending work that is not aligned to our strategic direction.”

The eliminated positions come from across the organizations, while the majority of ACT's workforce is located in Iowa City, its remote employees are located across the country.

ACT is providing those impacted with severance packages as well as outplacement services and additional support to help them transition to new positions or careers.