Aerial rescue needed in the Alps

Rescue in the Alps
(NBC) -
Brutal winter weather in Europe has forced emergency workers to take extreme measures to save lives.
In Italy today (Tuesday), a helicopter was called in to rescue a man stranded at home by heavy snow.
Footage shared by Italian firefighters shows the man being winched to safety on board the hovering helicopter.
Snow and sub-zero temperatures have been creating havoc across Europe as the weather system known as the "beast from the east" intensifies.
Nearly a dozen people have died since the storm hit on Monday.
Weather has caused widespread disruption to public services across the continent, and several countries have issued severe weather warnings.