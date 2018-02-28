Aerial rescue needed in the Alps

Brutal winter weather in Europe has forced emergency workers to take extreme measures to save lives.

In Italy today (Tuesday), a helicopter was called in to rescue a man stranded at home by heavy snow.

Footage shared by Italian firefighters shows the man being winched to safety on board the hovering helicopter.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures have been creating havoc across Europe as the weather system known as the "beast from the east" intensifies.

Nearly a dozen people have died since the storm hit on Monday.

Weather has caused widespread disruption to public services across the continent, and several countries have issued severe weather warnings.