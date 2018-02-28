Morningside's Sykes named GPAC Coach of the Year; Northwestern's Kooima named top player

Colton Kooima of Northwestern has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men's Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2017-18. Kooima, a senior, averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Red Raiders who finished the regular season with a record of 25-5 overall and 13-5 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2017-18 include: Co-Defensive Players-of-the-Year Jay Wolfe from Briar Cliff and Kevin Miller of Hastings; Freshman-of-the-Year Nick Kornieck, from Doane; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league's 10 head coaches.http://www.gpacsports.com/article/4121.php#.Wpct-XxG1EY