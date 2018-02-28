Morningside's Braun named GPAC Women's Player of the Year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside's Braun named GPAC Women's Player of the Year

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Morningside's Madison Braun in the GPAC Player of the Year.

Madison Braun of Morningside College has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2017-18. Bruan, a senior, averaged 20.5 points per game to lead the conference in scoring. She also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Mustangs.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2017-18 include: Co-Defensive Players-of-the-Year Rylie Osthus of Dakota Wesleyan and Rachel Jeldon from Hastings; Freshman-of-the-Year Sierra Mitchell from Morningside; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Drew Olson from Concordia. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.http://www.gpacsports.com/d/2017-18/2017-18WBBAllConf.pdf

