Sunny Thursday as a warming trend begins

Clouds were thickening as the day went along but temperatures were still able to go well into the 30s keeping our melting trend going.

Those clouds are going to decrease as we head through the overnight hours and that means sunshine will be back in full force on Thursday with highs about average for this time of year near 40.

A warming trend is then going to take over as we'll be looking at highs going into the upper 40s for Friday with mid 50s a possibility for Saturday.

Sunday is going to be mild as well (probably topping out in the 50s) but more clouds are going to move in and by late in the day we could see a chance of some rain developing.

Then Sunday night will be a bit tricky. As colder air starts to move in, we'll see some of that rain turn over to snow with a mix of rain and snow possible on Monday.

Monday's temperatures will be cooler with the majority of the day spent in the 30s.

Those cooler 30s are likely to stick around into the middle of next week and there will be a lot of wind from this upcoming weekend right into the first part of next week.