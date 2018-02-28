North Union edges Panorama in 2A state opener

The North Union School District is still relatively young, but the program is making some noise in girls basketball. Following up on its dramatic upset of defending state champion Western Christian in the regional finals, North Union held on in the closing seconds to beat third-ranked Panorama 47-46 in the final game of the Class 2A quarterfinal round.

Chloe Lofstrom sank a free throw for the game-winning point with 17.2 seconds left. She also grabbed nine rebounds, none more important than the one she gathered in after Panorama's Bailey Beckman missed a jumper with seven seconds left.

North Union inbounded the ball after Lofstrom was fouled, only to see Beckman intercept the pass. But her long 3-point try grazed the front of the rim and fell short, enabling the 10th-ranked Warriors to escape with a victory in their first ever state tournament game.

North, now in its sixth year, is a combination of the North Kossuth, Sentral and Armstrong-Ringsted school districts. The Warriors earned their trip to state when Hallie Reese hit an off-balance desperation shot at the buzzer to stun Western Christian.

"The support from our friends and family has been unreal," said Lofstrom. "Just great crowds, great support all season. It hasn't just been at the past two games, it's been all season. That's helped us win a lot of games I think."

Reese scored eight points against Panorama, which had won 22 straight, and Samantha Hagedorn had 13.

North Union takes a 23-1 record against Cascade in a semifinal game at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Panorama finishes 23-2, its only other loss coming to defending Class 1A champion Springville in the second game of the season.