The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland unveiled some new improvements to their building.



The club received a 50 thousand dollar grant from Lowe's to make upgrades.



The Learning Center in their building received new carpeting, a new paint job and new lighting.



The gymnasium also received new lights.



A drop ceiling in the gym was replaced with a new ceiling.



The CEO for the club says it will make for a safer and more inviting learning environment for kids.