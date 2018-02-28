Sunnyside Elementary closes its Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang came to a close on Sunday.



Wednesday another Olympics ended here in Siouxland.



Sunnyside Elementary wrapped up its version of the Winter Olympics with a closing ceremony.



Students took part in a number of activities from reading about Pyeongchang, to drawing their own Olympic stadium.



They were given medals for completing these activities.



Each class represented a country in the actual Olympics.



That led to some passionate work by the students.



"Seeing the people walk down the hall being so proud of their country and what they did for it." said Annika Bremer, Sunnyside Elementary Student.



"Just to see the work that these kids put into it that they didn't have to do. It was all voluntary. To see them go above and beyond, it was encouraging." said Blair Taylor, Sunnyside Elementary Principal.



The classes to win the most medals, and complete the most difficult activities, were honored at Wednesday's ceremony.



Individual students who completed all of their activities were given a gold medal and a certificate.