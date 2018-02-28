Vendors prepare for Siouxland Home Show

The Siouxland Home Show gets underway Thursday at the Sioux City Convention Center.



Preparations began for the event over the summer.



Booths were sold to vendors at the time.



Those vendors finished setting up today and there are plenty of them.



"We actually have 244 booths. It's 178 exhibits that display at the show. This year there are 25 new exhibits from the previous year." said Terri Schelm, Siouxland Home Show Coordinator.



Exhibits range from kitchens to bathrooms all the way to landscaping.



Vendors say the home show is a great benefit for everyone involved.



"It's a good way for the community to come out and see what different products we have and if you want to check out - if you're looking to do some things to your house, it's a good place to come and get an idea for any type of work you'll be doing at your house." said Lorn Rogge, Siouxland Gutter Guys.



The Home Show will run through Sunday at the Sioux City Convention Center.



KTIV will have a booth at the home show.



Why not stop by, and say "hi".



You can register for a chance to win a 65-inch, 4K, Sony television.