Undefeated Newell-Fonda moves into 1A state semifinals

Looking for a spark in a close game, Newell-Fonda found it in Olivia Larsen. Larsen scored 15 straight Newell-Fonda points in a five-minute stretch spanning halftime and the fourth-ranked Mustangs went on to beat Kee High 61-45 to earn yet another berth in the Class 1A semifinals.

Larsen, the team's leading scorer with a 19.5 average, finished with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Inside the 3-point arc, she was almost perfect, going 11-for-13.

Emma Stewart added 11 points for the Mustangs, while Megan Morenz had six points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Ella Larsen also scored six.

Nicki Wood scored 13 points to lead ninth-ranked Kee. Kendra Cooper added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Chloe Severson grabbed 18 rebounds, two short of the 1A tournament record.

This is the 10th time in 13 state tournament trips that Newell-Fonda has reached the semifinals. The Mustangs will take a 25-0 record into the next round at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Newell-Fonda was leading 22-21 when Larsen started her spree. She scored on three straight layups and then, just before the halftime buzzer, she was fouled driving for a fourth layup. She made the free throw to complete the three-point play, putting the Mustangs up 31-28.

Larsen started the second half with two more layups and a pair of free throws and Stewart followed with a 3-pointer. That made it 40-28 and the Mustangs stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way.

The Hawks finish 22-2 after winning 19 straight games. Their only other loss was to Crestwood, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A.