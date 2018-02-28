Heart the Wild Executive Director believes lead from ammunition is making eagles sick

The Executive Director of Heart The Wild believes eagles in our area are getting sick because they are ingesting lead from the ammunition left in animal carcasses.

Alex Lynott told K-T-I-V that Warrior, the Eagle, from near Hudson on the Big Sioux River, continues to fight for his life and is battling vision issues. She added, his condition is improving but his blood lead levels are off the charts and he is suffering from seizures and convulsions.

Lynott said four eagles have been admitted into her care in 12 days.

Snowmobilers found at least one of the sick eagles.

In another instance, Lynott said a Doon female bald eagle was found on snow, exhausted and fighting for her life.

Yet another female Remsen bald eagle is recovering from a radius and ulna fracture.