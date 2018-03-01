Storm Lake, IA church hosts fundraiser for teen hurt in accident

Wednesday night hundreds of people, in Storm Lake, Iowa, came together to support for a young girl paralyzed after a car accident.

Andrea Rodriguez is being treated at a Des Moines hospital after she was ejected from a vehicle in a roll-over crash. She now paralyzed from the waist down.

The youth group at her church, United Methodist Church, had a fundraiser already planned. It was meant to generate funds for the group's activities. When Rodriguez got hurt her peers changed their plans. They planned a spaghetti dinner, at the church, to raise money to help pay for their friend's medical bill. "Well, she's gonna need renovations on her house to get around and she'll have a lot of medical like bills from there", says Danika Demers, friend. "Our hope is to bring the community together to show Andrea that we're all here for her. And that we've all got her back", says Elli Jensen, friend.

All of the desserts, and most of the other ingredients for the spaghetti dinner, were donated. The kids served the meal, waited tables, and refilled the lemonade to benefit their friend. "One of the things that we strive for, is to help kids think outside of themselves. To think about others more than they do themselves. And this is just a beautiful example of that." says Joan Rude, Storm Lake United Methodist Church Program Director.

Although she is paralyzed from the waist down, friends say Rodriguez continues to make progress in her recovery and therapy at a Des Moines hospital.