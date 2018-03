With tax season in full swing, the IRS has a new tool to help you figure out your tax withholdings.

Knowing how much money to set aside can be the difference between owing the IRS and getting a tax refund.

If you withhold too much, you'll get a refund, but, you may owe Uncle Sam if you fail to withhold an adequate amount.

So, the IRS and the Treasury Department teamed up to introduce a new online calculator.

It's designed to help guide workers on how much they should have deducted from their paychecks under the new tax law.

The calculator asks taxpayers to estimate their 2018 income, filing status, number of dependents, and other items that affect their taxes.

You can check out the new withholding calculator on the IRS website.