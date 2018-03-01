Company focuses efforts to protect children with bulletproof backpacks

After the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed, the debate over gun control has taken center-stage, especially how to protect our children.

One company, led by a concerned father plans to be part of the solution.

At an Industrial Park on Sanford's west side, you can find Yasir Sheikh.

The president of Guard Dog Security created these so-called bullet proof backpacks, aimed at protecting your children.

A father of two, Sheikh came up with the idea shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Yasir Sheikh, the President of Guard Dog Security said, "We felt like there was going to be a continuous need for this type of product."

And there is just two months into 2018, eight school shootings have already taken place.

Sheikh said, "They're protected against 9mm and 44 Magnums. If you have your back against the shooter, pull it over your head, cover your back and vital organs."

Deputy Post at the Volusia County Sheriff's shooting center put it to the test.



Sheikh said, "It is definitely going to stop a 9mm, no problem."

While they do protect against some lower caliber weapons, this backpack won't hold up against a high velocity rifle, like the AR-15 used by the Parkland School shooter.

Despite that-company sales have surged 150 percent since the massacre.

Every backpack online is sold out. That's not surprising to Sheriff Mike Chitwood who says the numbers are proof parents will try to do anything and everything to safeguard students.

Mike Chitwood, the Volusia County Sheriff said, "If this gives them a little bit better of a sense of security when they send their child off to school-who am I to tell them not to do it."

And Guard Dog Security isn't stopping there, they have pledged to donate all proceeds of their backpacks to families and victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

They also say they have reduced prices, in order to make protection more accessible.