Illinois mother and daughter are thanking a good Samaritan after he saved their lives last week

It was a couple of terrifying moments for an Illinois mother and daughter as their car was pushed onto the train tracks while a train was coming.

If it weren't for a good Samaritan who helped out the story could have had a tragic ending.

Patty and her mother Sheila were heading to breakfast.

Patty Poulos said, "Lights started going off at the railroad crossing and then the rail started coming down."

They stopped at the crossing but they weren't prepared for what happened next.



Poulos said, "The next thing I know is we feel a big bang and it pushed us out into the middle of the tracks."

A man not paying attention had hit their car and once they were on the tracks, their car died.

Patty knowing she couldn't carry her 91-year-old mother out in time, tried to push the car while her mother sat inside watching the train get closer.

Sheila Tunnicliff, who was also saved, "Train kept coming, it couldn't have stopped if it wanted to."

And their car wouldn't move.

Sheila says, "My 92 birthday's coming up, April 1st, I didn't think I'd make it that day.'

Poulos said, "I was just starting to get it pushed when I seen a guy on the other side of the tracks in a red truck jump out and come running behind me."

The good Samaritan, Rod Verschage said, "Only thing I could think of was put the truck in park, run out there and help her."

Verschage pushed the two to safety right before the train went by.

He doesn't usually take this way to get home But Tuesday he did.

Poulos said, "Out of everybody else that was there, no one else got out to help."

Verschage said, "I didn't need to be praised for it, I don't want to be praised for it. I would just hope that other people would've done the same thing."

Sheila says, "He was an angel really. A good Samaritan."

The driver who hit patty and her mother didn't get out to help - but he did stay behind to talk to police.

Patty says she doesn't hold a grudge against him - he is paying to fix the car.