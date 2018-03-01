$600,000 in improvements planned this year for Clay County Fair & Regional Events Center

The Clay County Fair Association has announced plans for $600,000 in improvements to be completed prior to the 2018 Fair, September 8-16. At the top of the list is the construction of a new 6,000 square-foot Grandpa's Barn, doubling the space of the attraction that highlights ag education. Completion of Centennial Plaza and construction of a permanent Fair Museum in the southwest lobby of the Events Center are also on the list.

Other projects slated for this year include stormwater improvements around the livestock facilities, an exterior renovation of the Commercial Exhibits Building, remodeling restrooms in the grandstand, carnival area and livestock pavilion, installation of handrails in the grandstand, the addition of water and sewer utilities to a portion of the campgrounds, new tables, chairs and projection screens for the Events Center, and various maintenance projects.

Fair officials say the projects will be funded almost entirely by private donations through the Centennial Vision capital campaign.

That's in addition to some projects the city of Spencer will be carrying out near the fairgrounds, including expansion of the trail system and the reconstruction of 4th Avenue West.