$600,000 in improvements planned this year for Clay County Fair - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

$600,000 in improvements planned this year for Clay County Fair & Regional Events Center

Posted:
SPENCER, IOWA (KUOO) -

The Clay County Fair Association has announced plans for $600,000 in improvements to be completed prior to the 2018 Fair, September 8-16. At the top of the list is the construction of a new 6,000 square-foot Grandpa's Barn, doubling the space of the attraction that highlights ag education. Completion of Centennial Plaza and construction of a permanent Fair Museum in the southwest lobby of the Events Center are also on the list.

Other projects slated for this year include stormwater improvements around the livestock facilities, an exterior renovation of the Commercial Exhibits Building, remodeling restrooms in the grandstand, carnival area and livestock pavilion, installation of handrails in the grandstand, the addition of water and sewer utilities to a portion of the campgrounds, new tables, chairs and projection screens for the Events Center, and various maintenance projects.

Fair officials say the projects will be funded almost entirely by private donations through the Centennial Vision capital campaign.

That's in addition to some projects the city of Spencer will be carrying out near the fairgrounds, including expansion of the trail system and the reconstruction of 4th Avenue West.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.