Hope Hicks leaves White House

Today, White House officials are already considering candidates to replace Hope Hicks as white house communications director.

But even when that job is filled, analysts say there will still be a large role hick played that will remain unfilled: trusted confidante and aide to the President.

President Donald Trump said,"Hope Hicks, really talented person!"

Hicks worked in the Trump organization and signed on to the campaign in its earliest days

Peter Baker of the New York Times said,"And it's not just that she's been in that crucial job, it's that she has been somebody who kind-of had a connection to him that very few people had."

Hicks announced her resignation a day after testifying about the Russia investigation on Capitol Hill where she apparently said she's occasionally told "white lies" as part of her job.

Rep. Peter King of New York,"She was asked if Donald Trump ever asked her to lie. She never told him anything untrue about anything of substance."

Intelligence Committee Democrats blasted Hicks' refusal to answer most questions.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said,"She said the White House told her she couldn't answer, which is actually an unlawful act with no legal grounds to do so."

White House officials say Hicks has been planning her exit for months and insist hicks' congressional testimony had nothing to do with her resignation.

A White House official says the President called her "irreplaceable".

White House Press Secretary for Obama Josh Earnest said,"He's got at least a really long and isolating three to seven years ahead of him."

Another surprise from the west wing, where it appears the only constant, is "change".

Hicks has been by the president's side for every critical campaign moment... Her office is just outside the oval office. She's expected to leave the white house in the next few weeks.