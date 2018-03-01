Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to fire on west side

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they were responding to a house fire in the 1800 block of West 16th Street.



They said E1, 8, 4, T1, T3 and C19 were responding.



KTIV's Brett Funke is on scene and will have details on News 4 at Noon.

Fire broke out in the basement of a home on Sioux City's West Side. 1 Person and multiple cats made it out of the home safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/H4a9Eo5yIR — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) March 1, 2018



