Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to fire on west side - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to fire on west side

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they were responding to a house fire in the 1800 block of West 16th Street. 

They said E1, 8, 4, T1, T3 and C19 were responding.

KTIV's Brett Funke is on scene and will have details on News 4 at Noon. 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.