Sunshine takes back over Thursday

The sunshine will be back in full force today after clouds thickened up some on our Wednesday as a couple of systems moved into through the Plains. Now, high pressure is taking back over which will give us an abundance of sun. Temperatures will be a little warmer without the clouds as well with many of us climbing into the 40s with 30s on tap across northern Siouxland. By tonight, a warm front is knocking on our door step and this boundary is going to do a number on us! We're expecting a big up tick in our highs with 40s and 50s on the docket tomorrow and 50s by the weekend, with potentially 60s throughout southern neighborhoods. The breeze will be a little stronger due to the frontal passage with gusts near 25 Friday and Saturday.

The wind picks up Sunday out ahead of our next system slated to impact the region. With all of the warmth in place, this storm will bring a fair amount of rain late Sunday into the overnight hours. Much colder air will quickly be filtering in on the NW side of the storm allowing precip. to mix with snow and maybe a bit of sleet early Monday. A changeover to all snow looks to be possible by the midday as moisture continues to linger into Monday night with a chance of snow still with us. The windy conditions will continue through Tuesday as moisture does look to pull out of the viewing area. Continue to monitor the latest though as we nail down amounts of precip. and focus in on the exact timing. High pressure builds in behind the low pressure center with some sunshine and colder temps by next Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer