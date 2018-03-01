Confidential settlement ban voted down by South Dakota House com - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Confidential settlement ban voted down by South Dakota House committee

Posted:
South Dakota House lawmakers have shelved a bill that would have barred government officials from negotiating confidential settlements South Dakota House lawmakers have shelved a bill that would have barred government officials from negotiating confidential settlements
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota House lawmakers have shelved a bill that would have barred government officials from negotiating confidential settlements. The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-3 Wednesday to reject the measure. It had cleared the Senate.

The Argus Leader reports that state law currently allows state and local officials to negotiate confidential settlements, which lets them hide payouts and misconduct such as sexual harassment.

Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch's bill would have required that settlements negotiated by public entities be public. Opponents of the bill argued that negotiating confidential settlements saves taxpayer dollars.

Republican Rep. Tona Rozum says she was concerned sexual harassment victims' names could become known if public entities couldn't sign confidential settlements.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.