Planned walkout at South Dakota school canceled after backlash from adults

GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) -

Garretson, South Dakota school administrators have canceled a planned student walkout after talk of it drew hundreds of negative comments on Facebook.

The walkout was scheduled for April 20 -- the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. It was to be a 17-minute period of silence for the 17 victims of the recent Parkland, Florida, shooting.

Senior Peyton Sage tells the Argus Leader that when she posted about it, it drew backlash from angry adults. High School Principal Chris Long on Tuesday announced the walkout was canceled. Superintendent Guy Johnson says many of the people who commented online about the planned walkout made assumptions about the event without understanding its purpose.

Sage says she and others still plan to walk out of the school on April 20.

