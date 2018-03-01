Sioux City police ID man whose body was found in an SUV, foul play is not suspected

Sioux City police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found inside an SUV that was engulfed flames on Logan St. on Feb. 18

Sioux City police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a sport utility vehicle that was engulfed in flames last month.

He's identified as Matthew Fisher, age 41, of Sioux City. Police say foul play is not suspected in Fisher's death.

On the evening of February 18th, police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to a vehicle on fire in the 1100 block of Logan Street. The SUV was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. After the fire was put out, Fisher's body was found inside the vehicle. The body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy was conducted.

The incident remains under investigation by Sioux City police and the state medical examiner.