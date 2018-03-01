Gov. Reynolds to name Mike Naig as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds has announced who she will name as the next Secretary of Agriculture for the state.

She announced Thursday that she will name Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Deputy Secretary Mike Naig to the post.

Governor Reynolds said in a statement: “Mike Naig has been a dependable deputy for Bill Northey, serving since September 2013. He has gained the experience, knowledge and staff connections necessary to complete Bill’s term through January 2019. I am pleased Mike has stepped up to serve his fellow Iowans in this elevated role.”

Northey was confirmed on Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.