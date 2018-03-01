Police: Woman admits to starting Sergeant Bluff, IA fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police: Woman admits to starting Sergeant Bluff, IA fire

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Police say a woman has admitted to starting a fire at a duplex last night. 

Police and fire officials were called to a structure fire at 1342 Vandenberg Circle in Sergeant Bluff shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

There they found smoke and fire coming out of the south side of the duplex, and a woman in the driveway.

Police say there was no one else in the duplex at the time of the fire, and that the woman admitted to police she started the fire.

Police say she is being held for psychiatric observation. 

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. 

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department was assisted by the 185th Fire Department, North Sioux City Fire Department and the Sioux City Fire Department. 
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.