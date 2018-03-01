Police: Woman admits to starting Sergeant Bluff, IA fire

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Police say a woman has admitted to starting a fire at a duplex last night.

Police and fire officials were called to a structure fire at 1342 Vandenberg Circle in Sergeant Bluff shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There they found smoke and fire coming out of the south side of the duplex, and a woman in the driveway.

Police say there was no one else in the duplex at the time of the fire, and that the woman admitted to police she started the fire.

Police say she is being held for psychiatric observation.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department was assisted by the 185th Fire Department, North Sioux City Fire Department and the Sioux City Fire Department.

