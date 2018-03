If you have any information regarding Cassandra Ernzen whereabouts, please call 712-279-6960.

UPDATE:

The Sioux City Police Department says they have located 25-year old Cassandra Ernzen.

PREVIOUS:

Sioux City Police shared on their Facebook page they are seeking assistance in locating Cassandra Ernzen.

They said she's been missing since February 28 at 6:18 p.m.

If you have information about Ernzen, call 712-279-6960.