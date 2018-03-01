Putin warns of "invincible" nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed what he calls Russia's "invincible" high tech arsenal of nuclear weapons Thursday, able to evade U.S. defenses and hit any target on the planet.

One animation even showed warheads raining down on Florida.

U.S. officials and private experts tell NBC News that these weapons were not a surprise to American intelligence analysts and some might not even be operational.

Hours after that ominous unveiling, President Trump announced harsh new trade tariffs on aluminum and steel, risking a trade war with China and potentially angering U.S. allies.

Lawmakers say, with Putin's threats hanging over Washington, the president is focused on the wrong fight.

"I would urge the president to push back and push back hard," said Senator Lindsey Graham.

