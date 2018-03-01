Much warmer air set to move into Siouxland

The sun was bright today and temperatures about average for this time of year.

Now get ready for some real warmth to move in.

Some clouds will move through tonight but they'll quickly clear to the east tomorrow as highs will go into the upper 40s.

But those temps aren't done warming yet. Highs in the 50s are likely for Saturday and Sunday before bigger changes start to arrive.

Clouds will be moving in on Sunday and by late in the day we could see a chance of a rain shower developing.

We'll then mostly see rain Sunday night as temperatures stay pretty mild.

But those temperatures will be falling through the day on Monday turning that rain over to snow with snow probably lasting into Monday night and possibly into early Tuesday morning.

The system will move to the east on Tuesday as colder air takes over the region again with highs in the low 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will also be a lot of wind coming our way.

The wind will pick up some over the weekend. But that wind will get very gusty on Monday and Tuesday as the storm system moves out.