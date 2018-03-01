Flooding in Mississippi due to record rain

Record rainfall has brought flooding between Greenwood and Moorhead, Mississippi, turning farm fields into miles of lakes.

Alliyah Sims reports.



While the record February rains may have been inconvenient for most people businesses and farmers have been more heavily impacted as the spring rain caused their land to flood.

Doug Clark, farm manager at Sanders Farm says that the rain delays moving grain to the mills.



S/ Doug Clark / Farm Manager, Sanders Farm

"At the moment the only thing it's hindering us with is hauling our corn out to the feed-mills. It's preventing us from being able to load and getting everything shipped out."



Clark says he's worried that if the rain continues, it will take some time for the water to recede, delaying preparations that need to be done before the seeds are put in the ground.



S/ Doug Clark / Farm Manager, Sanders Farm

"As for future the only thing we're concerned with now is when we can get in the field and start planting and getting everything prepared to go for next season."



Besides farms, businesses like this vintage car and truck collection, have also been greatly impacted by the deluge.



S/U Alliyah Sims / Reporting

In Moorhead at TNT Salvage, many vehicles remained submerged under water.



Robert Bell lives in a house on the edge of a field where marines died last summer when their KC-130 plane crashed.

Although it may look as if his house is sitting lakeside, it's not.



S/ Robert Bell / Resident

"All this is farm land, all of it. It done flooded out here about 5 years."



Although you might think we've received enough rain for a while, Clark reminds us it's not our call .



S/ Doug Clark / Farm Manager, Sanders Farm

"The way I feel about it is you never curse a rain, because you never know when you'll get another one. It's mother nature that's it."



Road manager Jerry Smith says the county is giving out sandbags too any resident in need.

You can pick them up at 310 James Hargrove Rd in Greenwood near the ag center.