Pierce, Cedar Catholic and Guardian Angels girls fall in round one at NSAA state tourney

Three Siouxland teams hit the floor at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon. Pierce, Hartingon Cedar Catholic, and Guardian Angels played in first round games.

In Class C1, Pierce, the eight seed, was taking on undefeated Mitchell. The Bluejays had a four-point lead in the first quarter but Mitchell's size proved too much to handle for Pierce and the Jays are bounced in the first round 53-36.

At Lincoln Southwest, there was another 8-versus-1 matchup in Class C2 as Hartington Cedar Catholic battled Hastings St. Cecilia.

The Trojans were down 12 in the fourth but cut the lead to five points with just over a minute to go after a layup from Jada Cattau but that's as close as they would get. Cedar Catholic's late run falls just short and they lose 49-41 to finish the season at 16-9.

"That's something that you want and that's something that's hard to really coach," "I mean, that's something that comes from the girls inside, because they're battling, they want to win as bad just as anybody else does," said Hartington Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. "But that just shows the type of grit that they've developed over this season."

In Class D-1, third-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic was facing off against Ansley-Litchfield.

Guardian Angels was down 12 at the half, but a three-pointer from Lexis Haase cut the deficit to single digits. The Bluejays cut the Spartants lead in half in under a minute. But the Bluejays are upset, 49-43. Guardian Angels ends with a 20-7 record.