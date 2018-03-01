Le Mars girls fall to Grinnell in 4A semifinals

After winning the first state tournament game in school history on Monday, the Le Mars girls lost to Grinnell, 68-47, in the Class 4A semifinals on Thursday.

Le Mars led 13-12 after a quarter but were outscored 30-9 in the second quarter and trailed by 20 at the half. The Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers in the game, ten in each half. The Tigers went on to lead by as many as 28 before both teams finished the game with reserves.

"Their pressure started bothering us in the second quarter, I think we kind of got a little tired there, and I'm not sure why," said Le Mars head coach Judd Kopperud. "They're a really good team."

"They're a good team, I can't take that away from them," said senior Jenn Schneider. "It just kind of went out of our hands, and it's hard to dig yourself out of a hole that deep. I just don't think we could chip away right when we needed to."

"We're not in that situation very often, where we give up a quarter like we did in the second quarter, and I think that kind of shell shocked us," continued Kopperud. "But our kids battled, they played hard, they gave it everything they had. We're really proud of them."

Madison Dreckman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Jenn Schneider scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who finished 18-7.