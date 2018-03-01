Threat made at Sioux City North High School

According to police, the North High School resource officer says a message was written on a bathroom wall Wednesday,threatening a shooting at the school.



Two students saw the message and one of them posted it on social media.



Police were called and the threat was investigated.



The school followed their procedure in such an event.



"We first want to determine if any of the threats are credible. With this incident we immediately determined that the threat was not credible. The reason that is important is for student and staff safety." said Ryan Dumkrieger, North High School Principal.



Staff was notified a threat had been made.



The incident is still under investigation.