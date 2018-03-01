South Sioux City Development Director returns to coaching - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City Development Director returns to coaching

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

After a decorated head coaching career that saw 11 girls state championships, South Sioux City's Kelly Flynn stepped away from the game in 2011.

Seven years later, he's making a return to the bench. 

On Wednesday, Flynn was named the head girls coach at Fremont High School.

Flynn has served as South Sioux City's Economic Development Director for the past five years. 

He said in the end, the passion for coaching brought him back. "I really obviously have always loved coaching and teaching, I did it for 30 some years," says Flynn "Even though I stepped away for five years here, I've really enjoyed what I have been doing here in the city with economic development, but I've always in the back of my mind I've wanted to get back into coaching "

Flynn amassed a 508 and 128 record in 27 seasons at South Sioux City. He will stay on as Economic Development Director until a replacement can be found. 

