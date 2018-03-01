Community Resource Fair showcases agencies for public, other agencies

"I know that in most communities people are not really aware of services until they need them." said Sister Shirley Fineran, Siouxland Restoration Center.



Thursday's Community Resource Fair was put together with the goal of informing the public about community agencies they may not know about.



It was hosted by the West High School counseling department.



They say it is important for the development of their students and their families.



"It's really important that we see students as a whole and treat the whole person. Part of that is understanding what their needs are as a family and what can help them not just be successful but happy and healthy and address some of the other things that maybe interfere with education." said Bernie Scolaro, West High School counselor.



Services at the fair included helping with teen parenting, raising awareness for human trafficking and offering help for senior citizens.



While they hoped to assist the public, the event also benefits the agencies themselves.



"We're able to see what other programs that I didn't know were in our community" said Debbie Hardgrave, Siouxland Center for Active Generations.



"Families that are in our services could benefit from somebody else's services as well." said Mallory Berkenpas, Lutheran Services.



The networking opportunity means the groups will be better able to help you when you need them most.