KTIV anchors read to local elementary students

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Members of the KTIV family brought the world of Dr. Seuss to local elementary students today

Matt Breen read to children at Spaulding Park Elementary from Dr. Seuss classics such as 'Green Eggs and Ham.'

Morning Anchor Al Joens also took part in the event, reading 'McElligot's Pool' to children at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City. 

Tomorrow, March 1st, is Dr. Seuss Day across the nation, a day to honor Dr. Suess' birthday.

Along with Dr. Seuss's birthday, tomorrow is also National Read Across America Day. 

