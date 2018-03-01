Clay County Fair promises to be a festive weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clay County Fair promises to be a festive weekend

Posted:
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

Spencer Iowa residents can look forward to a festive weekend. 

A day of activities for every member of the family is coming up this weekend at the Clay County Fair and Events Center in Spencer. 

Marketing and Partnership Director Andrea Wiesenmeyer says they are teaming up again this year with Positively Spencer Youth to put on Saturday's event. "We're going to have vendors from all sorts of area businesses and organizations," says Wiesenmeyer "Everything from soccer to Girl Scouts to childcare resources are going to be there. 

"We're going to have Safety City come back which gives kids the opportunity to work with local law enforcement, firefighters, EMT staff. The HEAT Tactical vehicle is going to be here again," she adds "and Spencer Municipal Utilities is going to be here with 'Such A Truck' again this year.

"ISU Extension and Outreach are going to have 4-H Find Out Day and that's going to hopefully include some little baby animals as they're being born, right now, this time of year."

Saturday's event will also feature live performances by The Dollipops, a high-energy interactive kid's show.

Admission is Free. Saturday's Family Fest will be going from 9 am until 3 pm at the Clay County Fair and Events Center in Spencer.

