South Sioux moves into Class B semifinals; Stanton avoids upset

South Sioux City opened the Class B girls state tournament with a win over Platteview, 65-56, on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Platteview led 16-13 after one quarter. South Sioux outscored the Trojans 16-10 in the second quarter and led 29-26 at the half. The Lady Cardinals still led by four after three quarters and put up 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

South Sioux moves another step closer to winning their second straight championship and 13th in school history. It was the Cardinals first game since winning the district title on February 17.

"We haven't played for so long but while the game went on I feel like we got back together," said junior McKenna Sims. "We just developed what we've been learning this whole year and it went pretty good from there."

"I was really proud of the poise that they showed," said head coach Molly Hornbeck. "They acted like a team who's been here before and I was really proud of the way they overcame that and kind of took that surge and then battled back with a little bit of our own."

The fifth-seeded Cardinals (22-4) will play in the semifinals on Friday at 3:45 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

**********

Stanton advanced to the Class C2 semifinals at the Nebraska girls state tournament with a 47-45 win over seventh-seeded Burwell at Lincoln North Star High School.

Stanton led 15-8 after one quarter and 27-14 at the half. Burwell did score eight of the first ten points in the second half and cut the lead to 34-30, heading to the fourth quarter.

The second-seeded Mustangs improve to 24-3 and will play third-seeded Superior on Friday at 3:45 at the Devaney SportsCenter. Superior (26-1) beat Archbishop Bergan, 40-35, in their first round game.