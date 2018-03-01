UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network hosts it - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network hosts its annual superhero kick off event

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
UNDATED (KTIV) -

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network hosted its annual superhero kick off event on Thursday night in Sioux City. The event honors partners, sponsors, donors and miracle children for their heroic efforts in 20-17.

Awards were given to supporters and miracle kids, who used their "super human strength" to make a miraculous difference for the organization and local families.

"To have the support of an organization, like Children's Miracle Network here, is just amazing they provide resources that you would not otherwise be able to receive without the backing of the organization," said Emily Mills.

"100 percent of your donations stay right here locally and not everyone can say that. so we really like to tell people that. the money doesn't go anywhere else," said Anne Holmes, UnityPoint-St. Luke's CMN Director.

A record amount of donations were received last year. In 20-17, 691-thousand dollars was raised for CMN.

