Retiring fire chief surprised by man he had inspired

At the Burnsville City Hall, first responders gathered for the best of reasons.

One by one, Burnsville Fire Captain Bill D'Agostino said hello to his family and friends before he said goodbye to a 36-year career at his retirement ceremony.

Capt. D'Agostino said, "I came walking down the hallway and couldn't believe the noise and all of these people here for me."

But little did he know, the friend who lives the farthest away was close by, too.

After hearing about the lifelong bond that had sparked years ago between Bill and Noah, Noah's chief in Alaska flew him to Minnesota for this occasion.

Noah Hamm said, "I had to duck a little bit, drive around the block. He almost saw me."

Grandma Lois was there from the beginning and said, "Everybody loves a surprise."

And Capt. D'Agostino was about to get one, too.

Dressed in uniform, firefighter Noah Hamm approached his mentor.

Fourteen years after it all began, grandma snapped one last photo.

Capt. D'Agostino said that he is as proud of Hamm as he is of his own kids

And it's clear that even though this firefighter's job has ended, his service will carry on.

