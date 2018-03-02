Owner-operator found for closed grocery store in Tyndall - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Owner-operator found for closed grocery store in Tyndall

Posted:
TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) -

A group of local investors that bought the recently closed lone grocery in Tyndall has found an operator. Dan Cahoy tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that he and his wife are finalizing a lease-purchase agreement with Tyndall Market LLC.

That group bought the store from the previous owner who closed it on Jan. 31 because of insufficient sales and revenue. The Cahoys have experience in the small-town grocery business. They've owned Cahoy's General Store in Bonesteel since 1986. About a year ago, they purchased a Lake Andes store that had been closed for several months.

The Cahoys plan a March 9 open house in Tyndall, which has about 1,100 residents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.