Owner-operator found for closed grocery store in Tyndall

A group of local investors that bought the recently closed lone grocery in Tyndall has found an operator. Dan Cahoy tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that he and his wife are finalizing a lease-purchase agreement with Tyndall Market LLC.

That group bought the store from the previous owner who closed it on Jan. 31 because of insufficient sales and revenue. The Cahoys have experience in the small-town grocery business. They've owned Cahoy's General Store in Bonesteel since 1986. About a year ago, they purchased a Lake Andes store that had been closed for several months.

The Cahoys plan a March 9 open house in Tyndall, which has about 1,100 residents.