SHERIFF: Students who make threats against a school will be held financially responsible for the cost of response

After a string of school threats, the sheriff in Volusia County, Florida wants students and their parents to pay up.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday that not only are the offenders facing criminal charges, but they, or their families, will be held responsible for paying the cost of the sheriff's office response to their cases.

That adds up to at least $1,082.

The sheriff's office says in some cases, the true cost could be much higher, depending on the resources required.

In the last three weeks 15 students have been charged with making threats of violence or false statements about guns at area schools.

Sheriff's office officials say as students continue to fail to heed repeated warnings from law enforcement, they will be held responsible for any threat or "joke."

