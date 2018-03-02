SD Democrats fight putting 'Marsy's Law' fix on June ballot

Legislation that would place a constitutional fix to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights on the June primary ballot is advancing over protests from Democratic lawmakers

A South Dakota Senate panel voted 7-2 Thursday to approve the bill. It would put the constitutional amendment before June voters and budget $200,000 for the secretary of state to pay for the unusual move, among other provisions.

Democratic Sen. Billie Sutton says he opposes spending $200,000 to put it in the lower-turnout primary election. Supporters say passing the measure in June would fix problems such as spiking costs for counties sooner than waiting until November.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says voters have never decided a ballot question in a primary. Senate lawmakers on Wednesday approved the actual constitutional amendment as a separate piece of legislation.