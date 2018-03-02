Sheriff warns of "missed jury duty" scam - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff warns of "missed jury duty" scam

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said local law enforcement agencies are receiving complaints from people getting phone calls from callers claiming to be with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. 

People are reporting the callers say they have missed jury duty and they need to pay a fine or face arrest. 

The caller will then ask the person to purchase gift cards or some other form of prepaid money card and give the caller the information off of the card. 

The sheriff's office said they will never contact you by phone requesting money for any reason. 

They remind people to independently verify any request for money or personal information from any agency, organization, or business before sending money or releasing information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.