MidAmerican Energy to close ash ponds at 2 power plants near Sioux City and two others in IA

MidAmerican Energy Company Thursday posted extensive groundwater monitoring data and analysis for its Iowa facilities with coal ash ponds and landfills.

These facilities include Neal North and Neal South Energy Centers near Sioux City, Louisa Generating Station in Muscatine, and Walter Scott, Jr. Energy Center in Council Bluffs. The monitoring results are available here: Berkshire Hathaway Energy website.

Officials said the results conclude that public safety is not affected in any way - including no impacts to drinking water sources.

“Environmental respect is a core principle for MidAmerican Energy, and we have a strong history demonstrating our commitment to the environment,” said Jenny McIvor, vice president of environmental programs, compliance and permitting at MidAmerican Energy. “We are committed to responsibly managing these facilities, and we continue to implement measures that minimize our environmental impact.

In January 2018, officials said MidAmerican Energy completed extensive groundwater monitoring and evaluation at its facilities in accordance with the “Detection Monitoring” phase of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Coal Combustion Residuals Rule. MidAmerican Energy has performed, via independent third-party professional engineers and geologists, all monitoring and analysis required by the state of Iowa and the CCR Rule.

They said previous analysis confirmed all MidAmerican Energy ash ponds and landfills are structurally sound. While the majority of groundwater testing results do not exceed standards for action under the CCR Rule, are consistent with conditions naturally occurring in Iowa soil, and do not threaten drinking water or human health, some testing results do require MidAmerican Energy to take additional action.

“MidAmerican Energy will continue to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to evaluate these groundwater results to identify and take actions that meet or exceed all applicable requirements,” said McIvor. “In addition, the company is taking immediate action to close ash ponds at its power plants and institute new processes to dispose of and recycle CCR materials in the future.”

These actions include:

• Ending the disposal of CCR to ash ponds at Neal North Energy Center and Walter Scott, Jr. Energy Center as of April 2018. In November 2017, Louisa Generating Station stopped sending CCR to the ash pond and began closure activities.

• Recycling as much CCR material as possible to reduce the need for using raw materials that would otherwise need to be obtained through environmentally intrusive practices such as mining or extraction. In 2017, over half of the CCR generated at MidAmerican Energy facilities was beneficially reused, primarily in cement replacement materials.

• Ensuring that all CCR material will either be recycled or disposed of in MidAmerican Energy’s lined landfills by no later than August 2018.

• Closing all unlined landfills in 2018 in order to reduce the coal ash footprint at MidAmerican Energy’s facilities and digging up coal ash material located below the water table as part of the pond closure process at Neal North Energy Center and Walter Scott, Jr. Energy Center.

MidAmerican Energy officials said the reduction of coal by-products is part of their ongoing commitment to the environment as the company moves closer to the goal of supplying customers’ energy needs with 100% renewable energy.