Warmth for the weekend, winter weather returns next week

More sunshine and warming are on tap for our Friday as a front to our west begins to sneak up into the region. This one is really going to bring a major up tick in our temps as highs will be well into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. A little more cloud cover will be seen for our Friday though due to this front but as it lifts to the NE we'll see a little more sun by the afternoon hours. The front hangs out to our west and continues to give us a warm influx of air into the weekend with even warmer conditions expected tomorrow. Many of us will be catching Spring-Fever as highs surge up into the 50s and 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be bit of breeze though so you'll still want to make sure you have a light jacket. As this boundary finally progresses eastward, it's going to bring even more cloud cover to the region by Sunday with the chance at few spotty sprinkles possible.

But by Sunday night, heavier rain will be moving in and the winds will be gradually increasing as well. Now Monday is the time-frame that we really have to watch because colder air then begins to wrap into Siouxland and we're looking at a changeover to a wintry mix and eventually all snow. We're going to be nailing down that changeover even further in the coming days but as it looks now, temperatures should be cold enough to support a wintry mix by late morning and snow by the afternoon. Snow looks to then continue into the overnight hours and potentially early Tuesday as well so make sure you're staying with us for the latest. A few lingering flurries could be seen on Wednesday as the storm pulls of the NE leaving behind a much colder mid-week with highs falling back below average. It does look to be short-lived though as temperatures look to climb back into the 40s under partly cloudy conditions by the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer