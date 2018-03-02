Neligh, NE man's child sexual assault trial in Madison County pushed back to August

A Neligh, Nebraska, man found guilty of multiple child sexual assault charges in Antelope County, is seeing his trial pushed back on similar charges in Madison County.

Darryl Lierman, 51, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

His trial in Madison County District Court was originally set to begin June 6.

It has now been pushed back to August 13.

In January, an Antelope County jury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and three counts of child abuse.

His sentencing in Antelope County is set for March 28.

