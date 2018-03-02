Python eats deer in Florida - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Python eats deer in Florida

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Wildlife biologist have documented what they say is the largest Burmese python-to-prey ratio ever record.

Experts with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shared this shocking photo which shows a 31 pound Burmese python after it had strangled then swallowed a 35 pound white tail deer.

The photo was taken in in Collier-Seminole State Forest which is where the python was spotted.

Wildlife biologist say the image shows the negative impact invasive Burmese pythons are having on native wildlife across the greater Everglades ecosystem. 

The findings along with additional pictures are published in this month's issue of Herpetological Review.

