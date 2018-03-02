Armed assailants attacked several targets in Burkina Faso's capi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Armed assailants attacked several targets in Burkina Faso's capital on Friday

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Armed assailants attacked several targets in Burkina Faso's capital Friday, including the army headquarters and the French embassy. 

Authorities say it was a coordinated assault that France's ambassador to the West African region called a terrorist attack.

The explosion rocked the compound, setting the building on fire and sending up a thick column of black smoke as panicked residents fled.

Dozens of Burkina Faso special forces and armored vehicles took up positions in the area, killing three assailants at the army headquarters.

A government statement said that additionally four gunmen were "neutralized" at the French embassy.

